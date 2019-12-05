Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Senate Speaker visits ‘Melodies of Magic’ charity festival

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 December 2019, 08:08
Senate Speaker visits ‘Melodies of Magic’ charity festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dariga Nazarbayeva, Speaker of the Senate, has visited the charity festival «Melodies of Magic», the press service of the Senate informs.

The charity festival was held to support children without parental care and children with developmental disorders.

photo

Chairwoman of the Senate, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of «Degdar» Humanitarian Fund Dariga Nazarbayeva attended the Open space event as part of the Melodies of Magic festival. The event was partaken by 90 children from the Uryupinsky orphanage and pupils of the capital's Palace of schoolchildren.

photo

Dariga Nazarbayeva expressed special gratitude to teachers working with children left without parental care and with children with special needs.

photo

The head of the Senate reported that it was decided to implement the experience of the Petropavlovsk Theater of Special Actors throughout the country. A project is being developed together with the Ministry for Culture and Sports to create inclusive studios at existing theaters of the country.

photo

Addressing the children, Dariga Nazarbayeva congratulated everyone on the upcoming holidays - the Independence Day of Kazakhstan and the New Year.

photo

Within the framework of the festival «Degdar» Humanitarian Fund is collecting donations for the needs of four rural orphanages in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

Charity   Senate   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10