    Senate Speaker urges Kazakhstanis to unite behind Head of State

    10 January 2022, 17:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev extended condolences to bereaved families following mass riots in the country, Kazinform reports.

    On behalf of the chamber and his personal behalf Chairman of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev extended his heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and wished those injured speedy recovery following unrest in Kazakhstan.

    He reminded that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 10 January 2022 the Day of National Mourning.

    Speaker Ashimbayev also expressed confidence that President Tokayev’s decisive and timely actions will help restore peaceful life in Kazakhstan in the nearest future.

    He urged Kazakhstanis to unite behind the Head of State in order to stabilize situation, restore economy, infrastructure and carry on with the implementation of relevant reforms in all sectors of life.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

