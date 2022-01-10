Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Senate Speaker urges Kazakhstanis to unite behind Head of State

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 January 2022, 17:19
Senate Speaker urges Kazakhstanis to unite behind Head of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev extended condolences to bereaved families following mass riots in the country, Kazinform reports.

On behalf of the chamber and his personal behalf Chairman of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev extended his heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and wished those injured speedy recovery following unrest in Kazakhstan.

He reminded that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 10 January 2022 the Day of National Mourning.

Speaker Ashimbayev also expressed confidence that President Tokayev’s decisive and timely actions will help restore peaceful life in Kazakhstan in the nearest future.

He urged Kazakhstanis to unite behind the Head of State in order to stabilize situation, restore economy, infrastructure and carry on with the implementation of relevant reforms in all sectors of life.


President of Kazakhstan    Senate   Parliament   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays