Senate Speaker proposed to consider status of the Ural River

Alzhanova Raushan
23 October 2019, 09:15
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Dariga Nazarbayeva Chairwoman of the Senate of Kazakhstan’s Parliament and Valentina Matvienko, speaker of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of Russia, have discussed the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Russian relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the talks, Senate Speaker outlined the environmental situation on the Ural River. She recalled that in 2016 the agreement was signed between the two countries to preserve the ecosystem of the Ural River. The document provided for the creation of a single expert body and a special commission.

Nazarbayeva noted that this issue was not moving off the ground. The Senate Speaker offered to create a joint commission which would be financed from the budget of the two states. The commission should include representatives of state bodies, major explorers, non-governmental organizations as well as research institutes studying the problems of water conservation and transboundary rivers.

Dariga Nazarbayeva proposed the development of a state target program for Kazakhstan and Russia on the ecology of the Ural River. She also expressed hope for considering the status of the Ural River.

The Senate speaker emphasized that this problem requires a comprehensive solution.

