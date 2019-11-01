Senate Speaker pays working visit to Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Chairwoman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has arrived in Pavlodar region on a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Senate.

Dariga Nazarbayeva plans to hold a meeting with deputies of the regional and city Maslikhats (office of a governor), members of the public council.

It was informed that the Senate’s Speaker will partake in a number of events in the framework of the Days of Kazakhstan Youth Congress in Pavlodar region.