Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Senate Speaker pays working visit to Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
1 November 2019, 10:39
Senate Speaker pays working visit to Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Chairwoman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has arrived in Pavlodar region on a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Senate.

Dariga Nazarbayeva plans to hold a meeting with deputies of the regional and city Maslikhats (office of a governor), members of the public council.

It was informed that the Senate’s Speaker will partake in a number of events in the framework of the Days of Kazakhstan Youth Congress in Pavlodar region.

Akimat    Government of Kazakhstan   Senate  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays