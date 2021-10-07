Senate Speaker met with representative of World Islamic League

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament – head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Maulen Ashimbayev met with Adviser to the Secretary-General of the World Islamic League Abdel Aziz bin Ahmad Sarhan, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

Speaker Ashimbayev expressed gratitude to his guest for participating in the work of the 19th session of the Secretariat of the Congress, pointing out that the Congress’ goals earn positive feedback and enjoy wide support in the Islamic world.

«The role of the Congress in the world is gaining momentum. I hope that the inter-faith dialogue in Nur-Sultan will further play an important role in ensuring peace, accord and cooperation at the international level,» Ashimbayev said.

The sides went on to discuss the negative impact the global pandemic had on the pilgrimage to Mecca, for instance from Kazakhstan. The Kazakh Senate Speaker expressed hope that during the post-pandemic period the situation will stabilize and Kazakhstanis will again be able to carry out the pilgrimage to Mecca.

In conclusion, Maulen Ashimbayev conveyed the invitation to the Secretary General of the World Islamic League to participate in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions set to be held in the Kazakh capital in September 2022.



