Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senate Speaker meets with UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 March 2021, 16:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev met with British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Michael Gifford to discuss further strengthening of cooperation between two nations, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

At the onset of the meeting, Speaker Ashimbayev revealed that Kazakhstan located between Europe and Asia pays utmost attention to the creation of favorable investment climate.

«We’ve managed to create good investment climate in the region. Last November at the instruction of the Head of State the Kazakh Parliament passed the amendments to the Tax Code. Depending on the volume, period of investment and the place of work and in line with those amendments investors will be exempt from the corporate, land, property taxes as well as VAT for a period of ten years,» he said.

Speaker Ashimbayev also praised successful cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK. He noted that the British universities are the most popular among Kazakhstani students and the Bolashaq scholarship recipients. He also stressed that the collection of Abai’s songs titled Abai. Book of Songs released last November is of paramount importance for popularizing Abai’s heritage in the UK.

Ashimbayev went on to thank the British side for its participation in the previous Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and invited it to participate in the upcoming meetings of the Congress and its Secretariat.

He also pointed out that the Senate will continue to facilitate further strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK.


