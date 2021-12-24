Go to the main site
    Senate Speaker meets with Egyptian ambassador to Kazakhstan

    24 December 2021, 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev met with Ambassador of Egypt to Kazakhstan Mrs. Manal al-Sayed Yahya al-Shinnawi. The sides discussed the prospects for further cooperation of the two countries in different areas, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Senate.

    «Next March will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Over these years, thanks to the joint efforts the strong foundation of Kazakh-Egyptian friendship, mutual understanding and productive cooperation has been laid. The countries have established contacts between foreign policy departments, strong foundation for enhancing trade and economic cooperation, and strengthen the treaty and legal basis,» said Ashimbayev.

    During the meeting, the Senate Speaker thanked the Egyptian side for the support of the country’s efforts in promoting inter-faith dialogue at the global level and holding the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    The sides also discussed the issues of further strengthening of inert-preliminary ties.

    «The prominent role in strengthening of bilateral relations belongs to the Parliaments of the two countries. Last year, the group on cooperation with the legislative body of Egypt was established in the Senate. We are interested in maintaining the good dynamism of our inter-parliamentary ties and constructive work wit the Egyptian parliamentarians,» said the Kazakh Senate Chairman.

    In conclusion, Ashimbayev assured that the Senate will actively promote the strengthening of bilateral relations.


