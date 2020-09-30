Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senate Speaker meets with Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan ahead of Sukkot

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2020, 17:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker, Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Maulen Ashimbayev has met with the Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan Yeshaya E. Cohen, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

The Senate Speaker underscored Judaism’s role in partnering with the State to ensure peace and inter-faith accord in Kazakhstan and developing the country’s culture and spiritual life.

He congratulated the Chief Rabbi and Jews on the holy holiday Sukkot, noting its role in strengthening the belief and unity and profound spiritual significance.

Both shared views on the implementation of the outcomes of the past Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as well as issues of promoting the interreligious dialogue.

The Senate Speaker pointed out that the Congress has received international recognition and is relevant at the global intercivilizational dialogue.


