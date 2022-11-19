Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers

    19 November 2022, 17:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev has met today with a delegation of the CIS IPA Observer Mission, Kazinform reports citing the Senate’s press office.

    Maulen Ashimbayev thanked the parliamentarians for the participation in observation of the early presidential election in Kazakhstan. He noted that all conditions had been created for ensuring unbiased monitoring.

    In his words, the country took all required measures to hold the elections in full compliance with the legislation of Kazakhstan and international standards. All candidates enjoy equal conditions for holding their election campaigns.

    «I am confident that the constitutional laws adopted will contribute to the formation of a new political model meeting the requests and interests of our people. The new regulations are expected to promote strengthening the people’s trust in state and political institutions. We hope that the oncoming presidential elections will enable to unite Kazakhstanis around the idea of democratic transformation and reforms,» he emphasized.

    In turn, Coordinator of the CIS IPA Observer Mission Dilrabo Mansuri praised a high level of election process in Kazakhstan. The CIS IPA parliamentarians thanked the Kazakh senators for a longstanding interaction and expressed hope for further strengthening of the interparliamentary cooperation.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Parliament Elections Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election
    Election process complies with international standards – Hungarian observer
    Voting in presidential election kicks off in many corners of the world
    No violations recorded at the moment – CIS IPA observers
    Popular
    1 Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    2 Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    3 S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
    4 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election