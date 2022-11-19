Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers

Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev has met today with a delegation of the CIS IPA Observer Mission, Kazinform reports citing the Senate’s press office.

Maulen Ashimbayev thanked the parliamentarians for the participation in observation of the early presidential election in Kazakhstan. He noted that all conditions had been created for ensuring unbiased monitoring.

In his words, the country took all required measures to hold the elections in full compliance with the legislation of Kazakhstan and international standards. All candidates enjoy equal conditions for holding their election campaigns.

«I am confident that the constitutional laws adopted will contribute to the formation of a new political model meeting the requests and interests of our people. The new regulations are expected to promote strengthening the people’s trust in state and political institutions. We hope that the oncoming presidential elections will enable to unite Kazakhstanis around the idea of democratic transformation and reforms,» he emphasized.

In turn, Coordinator of the CIS IPA Observer Mission Dilrabo Mansuri praised a high level of election process in Kazakhstan. The CIS IPA parliamentarians thanked the Kazakh senators for a longstanding interaction and expressed hope for further strengthening of the interparliamentary cooperation.