    Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev votes in referendum

    5 June 2022, 09:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev voted in the nationwide referendum at No.111 polling stations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The national referendum to introduce amends and additions to the Consitution is taking place in Kazakhstan. The polling stations are to be open until 8:00 pm. A total of 11.7 million people as well as over 11 thousand Kazakhstani nationals residing abroad can cast their votes in the referendum.

    Earlier the Central Commission for the Referendum informed that the voting began at 8,089 polling stations as well as 12 ones in 10 countries at 8:00 am Nur-Sultan.

    Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov also cast their ballots in the country's referendum over changes to the Consitution.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Kazakhstan Referendum
