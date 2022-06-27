Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Turksoy Secretary-General Sultan Raev meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture Sultan Raev, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

Speaker Ashimbayev noted that over the 30 years since the inception of Turksoy multiple events and projects aimed at the rapprochement of the Turkic states have been carried out.

«Turksoy is a key organization in the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation of the Turkic countries. Over the past years, the cooperation of the Turkic states have been reaching a new level, which mostly was possible thanks to the decisions of the heads of our states. Parliaments of the Turkic countries actively contribute to the realization of the agreements reached at a higher level. Special attention is attached to the cooperation in culture and arts during interparliamentary events and meetings,» said Ashimbayev.

The Senate Speaker also informed the Secretary-General of the upcoming 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, noting that the platform promotes the establishment of effective interaction and strengthening of the spirit of cooperation between representatives of different religions.

Ashimbayev as the head of the Congress' Secretariat, invited Sultan Raev to take part in the upcoming religious forum.

For his part, the Turksoy Secretary-General told about the upcoming events as part of the celebration of the birthday anniversaries of eminent figures and writers of the Turkic countries. He noted that it is important to further strengthen the unifying role of the city of Turkistan as the spiritual capital of the Turkic world.

In conclusion, Ashimbayev stressed that the Senate is ready to actively work to strengthen the cultural cooperation between the Turkic countries within Turksoy.



