Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev casts his vote in 2022 elections

    20 November 2022, 09:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev voted in the ongoing presidential election, Kazinform reports.

    The Senate Speaker cast his vote at the ballot station No 111 located in the building of the National Library of Kazakhstan.

    «In general, elections are an important event for any country, for our country. Today, Kazakhstanis determine the future of our state. It is important to ensure open and fair elections. More than 600 observers are monitoring today’s elections,» said the Senate Speaker.


    Photo: senate.parlam.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Senate Parliament Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Interparliamentary cooperation with Mexico discussed at Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry
    Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis vote in London
    100-year-old resident of Zharkent casts her vote at elections
    Martin Laas is newcomer of Astana Qazaqstan Team
    Popular
    1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
    3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
    4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan