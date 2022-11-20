Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev casts his vote in 2022 elections

20 November 2022, 09:45
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev voted in the ongoing presidential election, Kazinform reports.

The Senate Speaker cast his vote at the ballot station No 111 located in the building of the National Library of Kazakhstan.

«In general, elections are an important event for any country, for our country. Today, Kazakhstanis determine the future of our state. It is important to ensure open and fair elections. More than 600 observers are monitoring today’s elections,» said the Senate Speaker.


Photo: senate.parlam.kz
