Senate Speaker highlights Elbasy’s initiatives at int’l conference

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 November 2020, 19:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev took part in the International conference «Nursultan Nazarbayev: Politician of global scale», Kazinform reports.

The event was dedicated to the role of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy as the founder of modern Kazakhstani state and the significance of his international initiatives. Among those attending were Kazakhstani statesmen and public figures as well as global politicians.

In his speech Speaker Ashimbayev touched upon the key inner political initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev which allowed to significantly strengthen the independence of the young country. Those are the delimitation of the state border, formation of modern public institutes, economic growth, move of the capital city, new status of Turkestan, modernization of public conscience, and more.

Ashimbayev reminded of Nazarbayev’s contribution to the development of new architecture of international security at the cusp of two centuries and his idea to convene the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

There is no doubt, according to Ashimbayev, that Elbasy’s global initiatives continue to add to the formation of solid foundation of global security in the 21st century.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
