Senate Speaker, head of Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva met with chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Serikbai Kazhy Oraz on the eve of the XVIII session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions slated for this September 18, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The Speaker told him about the preparations for the Secretariat sitting. She also stressed the need to ensure and strengthen interethnic and interfaith harmony.

The parties debated problems the imams face such as low wages, and skilled staff formation. The Supreme Mufti said that 800 out of 1,500 theologists do not work in the specialty they were trained in due underpayment. He asked the Speaker to help resolve this issue.

He also briefed on the opening of the branch of the Haseki University in Nur-Sultan to provide the Master’s Programme in theology.



