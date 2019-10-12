Go to the main site
    Senate Speaker gets involved in citywide cleanup day in Nur-Sultan

    12 October 2019, 14:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputies and employees of the Senate apparatus, headed by the Chairwoman Dariga Nazarbayeva, have taken part in a traditional citywide cleanup, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the Senate.

    The event took place at the intersection of Magilik El - Uly Dala. During the event, more than one hundred seedlings of cottonwood, pine, ash-tree and lilac were planted in the area. The trees and shrubs were delivered from a forest nursery located in the green belt of the capital.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

