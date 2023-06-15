Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 June 2023, 10:58
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev expressed his condolences to the bereaved families on the occasion of the massive wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the plenary session of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Ashimbayev reminded the wildfires had claimed lives of 15 people. Kazakhstan declared June 12 as the Day of National Mourning.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the region and gave specific instructions to those responsible on what should be done and what kind of assistance to provide to the bereaved families.

«The work to tackle the wildfires in the region is underway,» said Speaker Ashimbayev once again extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Earlier it was reported that the firefighters had managed to contain the wildfires raging in Abai region.


