    Senate Speaker congratulates Kazakhstan on Constitution Day

    30 August 2021, 14:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis the on Constitution Day.

    In his telegram he noted that the fundamental law is the most important guarantor of the country’s independence and statehood, unity and stability, guarantee of the country’s further prosperity, and people’s wellbeing. The Constitution laid the foundation for the country’s development as a democratic, secular, legal and social welfare state.

    He also wished all Kazakhstanis good health, welfare and success, the country further development and prosperity.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Senate Parliament
