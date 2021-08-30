Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Senate Speaker congratulates Kazakhstan on Constitution Day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 August 2021, 14:17
Senate Speaker congratulates Kazakhstan on Constitution Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis the on Constitution Day.

In his telegram he noted that the fundamental law is the most important guarantor of the country’s independence and statehood, unity and stability, guarantee of the country’s further prosperity, and people’s wellbeing. The Constitution laid the foundation for the country’s development as a democratic, secular, legal and social welfare state.

He also wished all Kazakhstanis good health, welfare and success, the country further development and prosperity.


Senate   Parliament  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11