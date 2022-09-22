Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Senate Speaker comments on possible mass arrival of Russians in Kazakhstan

    22 September 2022, 13:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev commented on the issue of possible mass arrival of Russian citizens in Kazakhstan, following the announcement of partial mobilization in the neighboring country yesterday, Kazinform reports.

    According to Ashimbayev, Kazakhstan will not impose any restrictions, as it is a reciprocal process. Kazakhstanis and Russians may freely cross the border.

    Applying for a residence permit is another issue, he said.

    «To receive a residence permit in Kazakhstan, a foreigner shall submit a departure sheet and other documents as stipulated in legislation,» he noted.

    «Political asylum is quite another issue, which is regulated by international agreements, corresponding documents, approved by the UN. But that’s another story,» Maulen Ashimbayev added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia Senate Parliament
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products