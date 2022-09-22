Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senate Speaker comments on possible mass arrival of Russians in Kazakhstan
22 September 2022, 13:58

Senate Speaker comments on possible mass arrival of Russians in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev commented on the issue of possible mass arrival of Russian citizens in Kazakhstan, following the announcement of partial mobilization in the neighboring country yesterday, Kazinform reports.

According to Ashimbayev, Kazakhstan will not impose any restrictions, as it is a reciprocal process. Kazakhstanis and Russians may freely cross the border.

Applying for a residence permit is another issue, he said.

«To receive a residence permit in Kazakhstan, a foreigner shall submit a departure sheet and other documents as stipulated in legislation,» he noted.

«Political asylum is quite another issue, which is regulated by international agreements, corresponding documents, approved by the UN. But that’s another story,» Maulen Ashimbayev added.

