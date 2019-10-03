Go to the main site
    Senate Speaker chairs meeting of Council on Budget Legislation improvement

    3 October 2019, 13:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Council on Improving the Budget Legislation was held in the Senate under the chairmanship of Dariga Nazarbayeva, Kazinform reports with reference to the Senate’s press service.

    Opening the event the Senate speaker recalled that the Council began its activity in April 2019.

    The Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov made a report to the senators. During the presentation of the Roadmap for reforming the budget process he spoke about the new format of the strategic plan. According to his words, it will allow more rapidly asses the effectiveness of the budget programs. R. Dalenov also stressed that the updated format of the plan will be approved by the end of the current year.

    According to Dariga Nazarbayeva, departments should work in full cooperation with the Accounts Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of the Republican Budget.

    During the meeting, a proposal was made to optimize targets, finance and management of various government programs.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Senate
