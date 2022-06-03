Go to the main site
    Senate Speaker calls on Kazakhstani people to vote in referendum

    3 June 2022, 18:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev called on Kazakhstanis to build the future of the country during the tele-marathon on the national referendum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, all amendments to 33 articles of the Constitution are grouped into four blocks. The first is the protection of human rights and the enhancement of the status of the human rights commissioner.

    The second is to strengthen the work of the authorities for the people, including greater responsibility for the power and control of parliament.

    The third is to increase the independence of local government bodies, local akims and akims of regions.

    And, the fourth is the demonopolization of the power and enhancement of political competition in Kazakhstan.

    The nationwide referendum to take place on June 5 this year will decide the fate of the constitutional reform proposed by the Head of State.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

