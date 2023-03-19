Go to the main site
    Senate Speaker Ashimbayev votes at early parliamentary elections

    19 March 2023, 09:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev voted at the ongoing parliamentary elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    He cast his vote at the polling station №111 where 2,744 voters are expected to turn up.

    «It is a watershed moment for our country. The Majilis and maslikhat deputies’ elections are underway. It is worth noting that these elections are a milestone stage as part the sweeping political reforms initiated by the Head of State. Law year saw the constitutional referendum that resulted in the adoption of truly important laws. These elections are based on those laws,» the Senate Speaker noted.

    «This shows that the reforms being carried out in the country are relevant and cater to the needs of our citizens. It is crucial to hold these elections openly, transparently and fairly in accordance with the legislation of our country and international standards,» Maulen Ashimbayev added.

    The early elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies are underway in Kazakhstan.

    Over 12 million people are eligible to cast their votes in the ongoing elections with the highest number of potential voters - 1,177,507 - in Turkestan region and the lowest number - 138,277 in Ulytau region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

