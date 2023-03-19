Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Senate Speaker Ashimbayev votes at early parliamentary elections

19 March 2023, 09:39
Senate Speaker Ashimbayev votes at early parliamentary elections Photo: senate.parlam.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev voted at the ongoing parliamentary elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He cast his vote at the polling station №111 where 2,744 voters are expected to turn up.

«It is a watershed moment for our country. The Majilis and maslikhat deputies’ elections are underway. It is worth noting that these elections are a milestone stage as part the sweeping political reforms initiated by the Head of State. Law year saw the constitutional referendum that resulted in the adoption of truly important laws. These elections are based on those laws,» the Senate Speaker noted.

«This shows that the reforms being carried out in the country are relevant and cater to the needs of our citizens. It is crucial to hold these elections openly, transparently and fairly in accordance with the legislation of our country and international standards,» Maulen Ashimbayev added.

The early elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies are underway in Kazakhstan.

Over 12 million people are eligible to cast their votes in the ongoing elections with the highest number of potential voters - 1,177,507 - in Turkestan region and the lowest number - 138,277 in Ulytau region.


Related news
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News