Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senate Speaker Ashimbayev meets with Marshal of the Senate of Poland

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 November 2021, 15:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev met with Marshal of the Senate of Poland Tomasz Grodzki who is on the official visit to our country, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

At the onset of the meeting, the sides praised the trust-based dialogue between the countries and how important it is to maintain and promote it at the inter-parliamentary level.

Speaker Ashimbayev stressed that the Kazakh Senate is interested in deepening of the inter-parliamentary cooperation with its Polish colleagues.

According to him, the Friendship Group with Kazakhstan functioning at the Polish Parliament can organize joint events in various formats with Kazakhstani MPs. He expressed confidence it can add a new impulse to the Kazakh-Polish bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting, Maulen Ashimbayev also spoke about the current activity of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, especially the lawmaking activity aimed at implementation of the political reforms spearheaded by the Head of State.

The sides continued by pointing out how the parliaments can help strengthen the bilateral relations in economic, agricultural, transport, pharmaceutical, construction, engineering, tourist and other sectors between Nur-Sultan and Warsaw.


