Senate Speaker Ashimbayev meets with Chairman of Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with a delegation of deputies of the Japanese parliament led by Chairman of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan Toshiaki Endo. The sides discussed the further strengthening of interparliamentary cooperation, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

Welcoming the Japanese parliamentarians, Ashimbayev noted that Japan is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Senate Chairman stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation at the interparliamentary level, including within international organizations, commending the activity of the activity of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed the trade and economic and investment cooperation and expressed interest in implementing joint projects on decarbonization, digitalization, rare metals extraction, agriculture, and logistics.

In addition, the Senate Speaker familiarized the colleagues on the realization of the reforms carried out in the country at the Head of State’s initiative.

Ashimbayev drew special attention to the activity of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for support and active participation in the religious forum.

Toshiaki Endo noted the efficiency of the political transformation carried out in Kazakhstan and stressed the importance of all-round cooperation.