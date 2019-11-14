Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senate Speaker arrives in Armenia for official visit

Alzhanova Raushan
14 November 2019, 11:45
YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Senate of Kazakhstan Parliament, headed by Chairperson Dariga Nazarbayeva, arrived in the Republic of Armenia for an official visit.

Dariga Nazarbayeva is paying an official visit to the country at the invitation of the Chairperson of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Senate.

The program of the visit includes meetings of the Senate Speaker with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sargsyan.

The parties plan to consider the issues of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia as well as prospects for inter-parliamentary relations development.

