Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Senate Speaker, Armenian President agree on new areas of partnership

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 November 2019, 20:21
Senate Speaker, Armenian President agree on new areas of partnership

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of her official visit to Armenia Dariga Nazarbayeva, chairwoman of the Senate, met with the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan, the press service of the Senate informs.

During the conversation the interlocutors touched upon issues of cooperation in the development of tourism, information technology, transport and logistics potential, etc.

The Senate Speaker invited Armenian businessmen to work with the Astana International Financial Center and Astana Hub, international technology park of IT startups. She outlined the opportunities that open up for entrepreneurs and investors of the EAEU to enter the markets of China and Southeast Asia.

photo

President Armen Sargsyan added that there is an opportunity to give impetus to at least several areas of partnership between the two countries.

The parties agreed to create joint working groups on promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

photo

photo

Foreign policy    Senate   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11