Senate Speaker, Armenian President agree on new areas of partnership

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of her official visit to Armenia Dariga Nazarbayeva, chairwoman of the Senate, met with the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan, the press service of the Senate informs.

During the conversation the interlocutors touched upon issues of cooperation in the development of tourism, information technology, transport and logistics potential, etc.

The Senate Speaker invited Armenian businessmen to work with the Astana International Financial Center and Astana Hub, international technology park of IT startups. She outlined the opportunities that open up for entrepreneurs and investors of the EAEU to enter the markets of China and Southeast Asia.

President Armen Sargsyan added that there is an opportunity to give impetus to at least several areas of partnership between the two countries.

The parties agreed to create joint working groups on promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia.