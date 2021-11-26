Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Senate Speaker and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia meet

    26 November 2021, 14:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev as part of his working trip to Moscow met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia, the Senate’s press service reports.

    The Speaker handed Patriarch Kirill of Moscow an invitation on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take part in the forthcoming Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions slated for next September.

    The sides debated preparations for the Congress ahead.

    Ashimbayev said that six congresses were held for the past 18 years. The interfaith forum of Kazakhstan became an acknowledged dialogue platform. The theme of the forthcoming congress is The role of the leaders of world and traditional religions in the post-pandemic spiritual and social development of humanity.

    The parties also noted traditionally high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

    In his turn, Patriarch Kirill expressed gratitude to the Head of State and accepted the invitation to attend the Congress. He also noted significant role of the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy in strengthening independence and building an efficient model of peace and consent. The Patriarch highlighted great contribution of the Head of State in preserving continuance of this policy and further strengthening of social accord the countrywide.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Religion Senate Parliament
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet