Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senate Speaker and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia meet

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 November 2021, 14:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev as part of his working trip to Moscow met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia, the Senate’s press service reports.

The Speaker handed Patriarch Kirill of Moscow an invitation on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take part in the forthcoming Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions slated for next September.

photo

The sides debated preparations for the Congress ahead.

Ashimbayev said that six congresses were held for the past 18 years. The interfaith forum of Kazakhstan became an acknowledged dialogue platform. The theme of the forthcoming congress is The role of the leaders of world and traditional religions in the post-pandemic spiritual and social development of humanity.

photo

The parties also noted traditionally high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

In his turn, Patriarch Kirill expressed gratitude to the Head of State and accepted the invitation to attend the Congress. He also noted significant role of the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy in strengthening independence and building an efficient model of peace and consent. The Patriarch highlighted great contribution of the Head of State in preserving continuance of this policy and further strengthening of social accord the countrywide.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Religion   Senate   Parliament  
