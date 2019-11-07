Go to the main site
    Senate ratifies Kazakhstan-Ukraine extradition agrt

    7 November 2019, 11:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament approved the Law «On ratification of the Extradition Agreement between Kazakhstan and Ukraine,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Deputy Prosecutor General Marat Akhmetzhanov, the document regulates the issues of extradition of persons for prosecution or execution of sentence. According to the agreement, extradition is carried out if both countries set at least 1 year of punishment for committing a crime.

    Besides, the document contains reasons for rejection of extradition. «If an act is viewed as a crime in one country, and is not considered so in another one, if the statute of limitation expires, if the act is deemed as a military crime, or if the extradition may damage the sovereignty and national security and may contradict with the legislation or international commitments of Kazakhstan,» Marat Akhmetzhanov explained.

    Currently, the cooperation in the field of extradition is regulated by the Minsk Convention which does not prohibit conclusion of such agreements.

    Kazakhstan has entered into the agreements on extradition with 21 countries. Similar agreements will be signed soon with Malaysia, Greece and Cyprus, he added.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Prosecutor General's Office Senate
