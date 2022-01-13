Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Senate passes law on ratification of air service agreement btw Kazakhstan and US

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 January 2022, 12:19
Senate passes law on ratification of air service agreement btw Kazakhstan and US

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate deputies passed the law ratifying the air service agreement between the U.S. Government and Kazakh Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The air service agreement between the governments of the U.S. and Kazakhstan was signed as part of the implementation of the tasks given by Elbasy and the Kazakh President and step 73 of the National Plan – 100 Concrete Steps and Protocol of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

The agreement aims at establishing a legal framework to open direct air service between Kazakhstan and the United States and financial centers with the aim to promote the Astana International Financial Center.

It implies the sides can carry out flights without a limiation on the number of airlines, destinations and frequencies as well as the fifth air freedom of passenger service.

It is the first open skies regime agreement in the history of the country meaning Kazakhstani airlines can perform passenger flights without limiting frequencies from any Kazakh city to any U.S. city as well as cargo flights between points within the U.S. and beyond.


Senate   Transport   Parliament   Kazakhstan and USA  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11