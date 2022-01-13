Senate passes law on ratification of air service agreement btw Kazakhstan and US

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate deputies passed the law ratifying the air service agreement between the U.S. Government and Kazakh Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The air service agreement between the governments of the U.S. and Kazakhstan was signed as part of the implementation of the tasks given by Elbasy and the Kazakh President and step 73 of the National Plan – 100 Concrete Steps and Protocol of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

The agreement aims at establishing a legal framework to open direct air service between Kazakhstan and the United States and financial centers with the aim to promote the Astana International Financial Center.

It implies the sides can carry out flights without a limiation on the number of airlines, destinations and frequencies as well as the fifth air freedom of passenger service.

It is the first open skies regime agreement in the history of the country meaning Kazakhstani airlines can perform passenger flights without limiting frequencies from any Kazakh city to any U.S. city as well as cargo flights between points within the U.S. and beyond.