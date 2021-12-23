Senate passes a law on complete abolition of death penalty in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate, Maulen Ashimbayev, a meeting of the Chamber was held, at which senators considered a package of bills related to the support of entrepreneurship, responsible treatment of animals, the abolition of the death penalty and others, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Senate.

During the meeting, the Law «On Amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the introduction of a new regulatory policy in the field of entrepreneurship and the redistribution of certain functions of the internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan» was adopted, which is aimed at strengthening business support. Now officials of state agencies will legally bear personal responsibility for causing damage to business. Also, according to the Law, a new principle of «1 in - 2 out» is being introduced. The essence of the principle is that with the introduction of one new requirement or tightening of regulation in relation to business, two other requirements in the same area of legal regulation of business should be abolished.

«This Law was developed on behalf of the Head of State. The document prescribes norms aimed at supporting business. The procedure for the development and adoption of legal acts regulating business will be improved, taking into account the legitimate interests of entrepreneurs. This Law is aimed at providing the necessary conditions for business development and excluding unjustified interference in the activities of entrepreneurs by state bodies,» Maulen Ashimbayev said.

In addition, the senators adopted the Law «On Responsible Treatment of Animals» and two accompanying Laws «On Amendments and Additions to Some Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Responsible Treatment of Animals» and «On Amendments and Additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Administrative Offenses on Responsible Treatment of Animals». These documents create legal mechanisms to protect animals from abuse. Responsibility for animal cruelty is established.

«The Head of State in his Message noted the need for legislative regulation of legal relations related to the protection of animals. In this regard, the Laws adopted today are aimed at consolidating the principles governing responsible attitude to animals, the duties of their owners, the competence of local representative and executive bodies in this direction,» the Speaker of the Senate said, commenting on the adoption of Laws.

During the meeting, the deputies also considered and adopted the Law «On Amendments and Additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on trading activities, development of exchange trading and protection of personal data».

The senators also adopted the Law «On Amendments and Additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the abolition of the death penalty». During the meeting, it was noted that this Law was a logical continuation of the work carried out in Kazakhstan to gradually reduce the use of the death penalty. At a recent meeting of the National Council of Public Trust, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the death penalty in Kazakhstan should be abolished without any reservations. The senators' adoption of this Law is the result of the execution of the President's direct order and the deputies' response to the society's requests.

«By adopting this Law, Kazakhstan joins the group of countries where the death penalty is legally prohibited. In addition, our country proves that it supports the international movement aimed at the complete abolition of the death penalty,» the Speaker of the Senate said.

Another draft law under consideration is related to the regulation of relations between banks and debtors. Banks and bailiffs will have to provide the debtor with the opportunity to independently sell the mortgaged home. Also, if the remaining debt is less than 15% of the value of the mortgaged home, it will not be able to be recovered.

These and other norms are spelled out in the bill considered today by senators «On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on public administration, improvement of the collateral policy of second-tier banks, regulation of appraisal activities and enforcement proceedings». The deputies supported all these norms, but during the consideration of the document, they made a number of amendments to it, clarifying certain stages of the budget process. In this regard, at the meeting it was decided to return the bill to the Majilis.

In addition, the senators considered the draft law «On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the development of competition». Its main task is to reduce state participation in entrepreneurship, develop antimonopoly regulation tools and ensure equal access of business to state support measures and procurement of government agencies. During the discussion, the senators, having supported the key provisions of the bill, with an amendment to exclude the requirement to obtain the consent of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs when creating state-owned enterprises, also returned the document to the Majilis.