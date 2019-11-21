Senate OKs agreement on CIS states cooperation in fight against information technology crimes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Senate of Kazakhstan’s Parliament has ratified an Agreement on cooperation of CIS member states in the fight against crimes in the field of information technology, Kazinform reports.

The agreement was completed on September 28, 2018 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The Kazakh Internal Affairs Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev presented the bill at a plenary meeting of the Senate. According to his words, the agreement creates the legal basis for cooperation, provides a common understanding of criminal offenses, terminologies in the field of information technology, as well as determines the competent state bodies and a procedure for their interaction.

In accordance with the agreement, the participating states collaborate to ensure prevention, detection, suppression, disclosure and investigation of crimes related to information technology.