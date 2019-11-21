Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Senate OKs agreement on CIS states cooperation in fight against information technology crimes

    21 November 2019, 11:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Senate of Kazakhstan’s Parliament has ratified an Agreement on cooperation of CIS member states in the fight against crimes in the field of information technology, Kazinform reports.

    The agreement was completed on September 28, 2018 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

    The Kazakh Internal Affairs Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev presented the bill at a plenary meeting of the Senate. According to his words, the agreement creates the legal basis for cooperation, provides a common understanding of criminal offenses, terminologies in the field of information technology, as well as determines the competent state bodies and a procedure for their interaction.

    In accordance with the agreement, the participating states collaborate to ensure prevention, detection, suppression, disclosure and investigation of crimes related to information technology.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Combating crime CIS Senate Parliament
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP