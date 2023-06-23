Senate of Uzbekistan ratifies Kazakh-Uzbek state border demarcation agreement

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The law to ratify the agreement between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on state border demarcation has been passed at the meeting of the Senate of Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the upper house of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The agreement on the demarcation of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border was signed during the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan on December 21 last year.

During the discussion, the Senators noted that Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are the closest neighbors and time-tested strategic partners. The countries have achieved a new period of cooperation, rapidly developing relationships in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, and other spheres, over the past years.

According to the agreement, the length of the marked state border between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is over 2,356 km.

«The ratification of the agreement facilitates further strengthening and expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan,» said the press service of the Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.