    Senate elections kick off in Kazakhstan

    12 August 2020, 08:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elections for the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament have kicked off today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The elections are held as the Senate deputies’ constitutional mandates are about to end on October 2020.

    It is said 46 candidates are on the ballot, with 12 wanting off the ballot after registration.

    The candidates on the ballot include 4 candidates from East Kazakhstan region and 3 candidates from 10 regions each including Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and Pavlodar regions as well as cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, and 2 candidates from the remaining regions each.

    The voters include 3,069 maslikhat deputies, including 317 from Almaty region, 301 from East Kazakhstan region as well as 21, 26 and 31 from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Shymkent and Almaty, respectively.

    The Senate elections are held taking into consideration the measures of sanitary safety as well as in compliance with the sanitary and epidemic situation in the regions.

    The elections are said to be observed by 5 observers from the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, 2 representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy, and one representative from the Kyrgyz and Uzbek Embassies each.

    143 international mass media representatives are to cover the Senate elections.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Elections
