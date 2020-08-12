Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Senate elections kick off in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 August 2020, 08:19
Senate elections kick off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elections for the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament have kicked off today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The elections are held as the Senate deputies’ constitutional mandates are about to end on October 2020.

It is said 46 candidates are on the ballot, with 12 wanting off the ballot after registration.

The candidates on the ballot include 4 candidates from East Kazakhstan region and 3 candidates from 10 regions each including Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and Pavlodar regions as well as cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, and 2 candidates from the remaining regions each.

The voters include 3,069 maslikhat deputies, including 317 from Almaty region, 301 from East Kazakhstan region as well as 21, 26 and 31 from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Shymkent and Almaty, respectively.

The Senate elections are held taking into consideration the measures of sanitary safety as well as in compliance with the sanitary and epidemic situation in the regions.

The elections are said to be observed by 5 observers from the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, 2 representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy, and one representative from the Kyrgyz and Uzbek Embassies each.

143 international mass media representatives are to cover the Senate elections.


Senate   Elections  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11