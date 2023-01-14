Senate election starts in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will hold today the election of the Senate deputies. According to the Central Election Commission, 55 candidates have been registered for the election. Four candidates were nominated from Almaty. Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions nominated two candidates each. Other regions as well as Astana and Shymkent cities registered three candidates each, Kazinform reports.

More than 130 candidates applied for the election across the country.

The voting will begin at 11:00am Astana time.

3,168 Majilis deputies were included in the list of electors across the republic. The biggest number of electors were registered in Turkistan (317) and Kostanay regions (263). The smallest number of electors are in Almaty (38), Astana (31) and Shymkent (30).

The nomination of the candidates began on November 29, 2022 and lasted for 16 days.

In accordance with the Law «On elections», the registration of the candidates finished at 18:00pm December 24, 2022.

The pre-election campaign ended on January 13, 2023 at 00:00am.

The results of the election will be announced by the Central Election Commission no later than seven days from the date of the elections, no later than January 20, 2023.

On November 26, 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on holding the Senate on January 14, 2023