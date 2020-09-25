Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senate deputies visit Karaganda pharmaceutical complex

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 September 2020, 15:13
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Deputies of the Kazakh Senate paid a visit to a number of enterprises during their working trip to Karaganda region, including Karaganda pharmaceutical complex LLP, Kazinform reports.

The modernly equipped complex is the first domestic innovative biotechnological pharmaceutical enterprise in Kazakhstan.

The first phase of the complex’s construction was wrapped up in 2005 upon the instruction of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Since 2012, over $100 million of investment has been channeled into the enterprise.

In November 2017, the enterprise received the GMP certificate from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirming it meets the international standards.

Thanks to Karaganda pharmaceutical complex Kazakhstan managed to decrease the cost of production of some pharmaceutical products by 30%.

