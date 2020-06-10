Go to the main site
    Senate deputies partake in OSCE PA conference

    10 June 2020, 08:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Senators of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov and Tuleubek Mukashev took part in a video conference organized by the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Kazinform reports.

    The event joined parliamentarians of Central Asian countries who discussed the issues of combating the coronavirus pandemic, economic development, legislative reforms and inter-parliamentary dialogue.

    In his speech, Senate Vice-Speaker A. Shakirov spoke about comprehensive measures to combat COVID-19 and its consequences in Kazakhstan. The meeting participants were also informed about the democratic transformations carried out within the framework of the concept «Listening state», proclaimed by the President of Kazakhstan, in the field of organizing peaceful gatherings and rallies as well as strengthening party system and parliamentary opposition.

    OSCE PA Chairperson Georgy Tsereteli praised the anti-crisis measures being taken in Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude for providing humanitarian assistance to Lombardy, the most coronavirus-hit region of Italy.

    Alzhanova Raushan

