Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  OSCE

Senate deputies partake in OSCE PA conference

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
10 June 2020, 08:21
Senate deputies partake in OSCE PA conference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Senators of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov and Tuleubek Mukashev took part in a video conference organized by the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Kazinform reports.

The event joined parliamentarians of Central Asian countries who discussed the issues of combating the coronavirus pandemic, economic development, legislative reforms and inter-parliamentary dialogue.

In his speech, Senate Vice-Speaker A. Shakirov spoke about comprehensive measures to combat COVID-19 and its consequences in Kazakhstan. The meeting participants were also informed about the democratic transformations carried out within the framework of the concept «Listening state», proclaimed by the President of Kazakhstan, in the field of organizing peaceful gatherings and rallies as well as strengthening party system and parliamentary opposition.

OSCE PA Chairperson Georgy Tsereteli praised the anti-crisis measures being taken in Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude for providing humanitarian assistance to Lombardy, the most coronavirus-hit region of Italy.

OSCE   Senate   Parliament  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11