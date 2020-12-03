Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senate deputies elect judges of Supreme Court

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 December 2020, 11:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputies of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Senate, have elected judges of the Supreme Court. From now on Saken Abdolla and Madeniyet Omarbekova will take up the posts, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1964, Mr. Abdolla is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He boasts almost 20 years of experience of working as a judge. Prior to the appointment he served as the Chairman of the Aktobe region court.

Born in 1965 Ms Omarbekova graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University in 1992. She majored in legal science there. She also is the Cadidate of Science (Jurisprudence). Ms Omarbekova has 27 years of experience under her belt in the area of judgeship.

Gakharman Duisenbayev has stepped down from the post of the judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


