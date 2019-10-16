Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senate Chairwoman holds talks on sidelines of World Cancer Leaders’ Summit

Alzhanova Raushan
16 October 2019, 14:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairwoman of the Senate of Kazakhstan Parliament, Director of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Dariga Nazarbayeva, has held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit which is taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

The head of the upper house has met with the President of the Union of International Cancer Control, Princess of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Dina Mired. The parties discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the Foundation of the First President and the King Hussein Cancer Foundation.

Within the framework of the summit, the Chairman of the Senate Dariga Nazarbayeva had talks with the first lady of the Republic of Turkey Emine Erdogan.

photo

Nazarbayeva thanked Emine Erdogan for participating in the event and noted the importance of studying, diagnosing and treating oncological diseases.

In turn, Emine Erdogan praised the organization of the summit and proposed bilateral collaboration in the field of healthcare.

Dariga Nazarbayeva also had a meeting with the first lady of Burkina Faso Adjoavi Sika Kabore. During the meeting the Senate speaker spoke about the measures taken to combat cancer in Kazakhstan.

photo

In turn, Adjoavi Sika Kabore stressed the significance of collaborative work aimed at maintaining health of citizens. The first lady expressed the willingness of Burkina Faso to adopt the experience of Kazakhstan in the fight against cancer.

photo

Coronavirus   Senate  
