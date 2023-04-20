Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Senate approves ratification of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan agrt on border regime

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 April 2023, 11:14
Senate approves ratification of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan agrt on border regime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Senate approved the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the regime of Kazakh-Turkmen state border», Kazinform reports.

On October 25, 2021 the governments signed the agreement on the regime of Kazakh-Turkmen state border. It is expected to settle various situations at the checkpoints and other issues. The document contains frontier incident management legal rules

As Senate deputy Alisher Satvaldiyev said, there is an only frontier unit to protect Kazakh-Turkmen state border, four frontier pickets, nine technical control stations equipped with radar locators, and two checkpoints.


Foreign policy    Parliament   Turkmenistan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev