Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Senate approves ratification of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on border regime

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 April 2023, 11:14
Senate approves ratification of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on border regime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Senate approved the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the regime of Kazakh-Turkmen state border», Kazinform reports.

On October 25, 2021 the governments signed the agreement on the regime of Kazakh-Turkmen state border. It is expected to settle various situations at the checkpoints and other issues. The document contains frontier incident management legal rules

As Senate deputy Alisher Satvaldiyev said, there is an only frontier unit to protect Kazakh-Turkmen state border, four frontier pickets, nine technical control stations equipped with radar locators, and two checkpoints.


Foreign policy    Parliament   Turkmenistan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh saiga researcher wins Whitley Awards 2023
Kazakh saiga researcher wins Whitley Awards 2023
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Kazakh Government and UNDP present Eighth National Communication under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
Kazakh Government and UNDP present Eighth National Communication under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
Peace and accord must not be empty slogans – President
Peace and accord must not be empty slogans – President
Kazakhstan People’s Assembly to award citizens contributing to strengthening nation's unity
Kazakhstan People’s Assembly to award citizens contributing to strengthening nation's unity
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan played important role in country’s political modernization – Tokayev
April 27. Today's Birthdays
April 27. Today's Birthdays
Rains to douse west of Kazakhstan Apr 27
Rains to douse west of Kazakhstan Apr 27