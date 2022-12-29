Go to the main site
    Senate appoints new judges of Kazakh Constitutional Court

    29 December 2022, 11:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The plenary session of the Kazakh Senate saw the appointment of new judges of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaker of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev reminded that as per the Constitution, each chamber of the Parliament appoints three judges of the Constitutional Court. The Speaker of each chamber puts forward candidatures for the posts.

    As a result, Speaker Ashimbayev proposed the candidatures of Erlan Sarsembayev, Assan Eskendirov and Aigul Kydybayeva for the posts of the judges of the Constitutional Court. All candidatures were supported by the members of the upper chamber.

    All three judges are expected to take their posts on 1 January 2023.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

