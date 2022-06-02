Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Senate announces start of annual Parasat competition for mass media

    2 June 2022, 12:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Applications for the Parasat Mass Media Award launched by the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament are now open, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Articles about the work of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament written by a group of journalists as well as journalists working alone and posted on mass media and social networks can be submitted to run for the Parasat award.

    The Senate kindly encourages journalists to take part in the competition. One can familiarize with the full set of regulations on its official website.

    The deadline for submission is June 10, 2022. Results of the competition will be announced ahead of the Day of Workers of Mass Media marked in Kazakhstan on June 28.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Mass media Senate Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Call for applications: «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» Contest
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    US House passes debt ceiling bill, averting crisis
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    5 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies